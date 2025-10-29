AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Up 2,950.0% in October

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,100 shares, an increase of 2,950.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

NASDAQ APCX opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

