1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Trading 11.4% Higher – Here’s Why

1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.82. 389,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 58,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIBS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

1stdibs.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $138.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. Analysts predict that 1stdibs.com, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.com

In other 1stdibs.com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 73,207 shares of 1stdibs.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $204,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,845,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,168,514.40. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 9,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 191,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,276. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 102,342 shares of company stock worth $286,558 in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,530 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

