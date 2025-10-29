Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.7390. Approximately 5,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 29,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
