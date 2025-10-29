Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.7390. Approximately 5,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 29,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHYF. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 762.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 101,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 263,957 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.