Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.79. 570,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 892,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.73.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ballard Power Systems news, insider David Mucciacciaro sold 21,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.83, for a total value of C$60,494.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,016.98. This trade represents a 89.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard is a world leader in proton exchange membrane fuel cell, power system development, and commercialization. The company’s principal business is the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus, truck, rail, and marine applications), material handling, and stationary power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.