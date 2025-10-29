Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.71. 23,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

