SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $204,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,596,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,736,000 after acquiring an additional 463,552 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,962,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,905,000 after buying an additional 1,524,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,297,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $218,549,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 692.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.25.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $204.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.31. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $217.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $15,026,214.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,337,342.74. This represents a 17.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $1,436,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,227.34. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,722 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,015. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.