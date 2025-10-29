4,130 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.03. The company has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $188,345.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 582,185,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,098,205,595.46. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,273,274 shares of company stock valued at $547,198,479 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.