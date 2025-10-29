SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 1,862 Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.28.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.