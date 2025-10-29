SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 983.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 66,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

