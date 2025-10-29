Branicks Group (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Branicks Group Stock Up 4.7%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Branicks Group Company Profile

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

