SunOpta (STKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $195.5670 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Performance

STKL opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $664.07 million, a PE ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 1.40. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STKL. Zacks Research downgraded SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STKL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SunOpta by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SunOpta by 65.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 764.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SunOpta by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.