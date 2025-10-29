Coinbase Global (COIN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN):

10/28/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at China Renaissance from $481.00 to $444.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Coinbase Global was given a new $404.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/24/2025 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $404.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $342.00.

10/20/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $248.00 to $277.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/14/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $363.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $365.00 to $361.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Coinbase Global was given a new $417.00 price target on by analysts at Redburn Partners.

10/3/2025 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/3/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $351.00 to $363.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $417.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

10/1/2025 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $369.00 to $340.00.

9/27/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/18/2025 – Coinbase Global was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total value of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,479,576 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

