Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 31.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $404.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.12.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.8%

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $331.35 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $341.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

