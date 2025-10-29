Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,278,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $109,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after buying an additional 32,819,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,857,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,923 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $55.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

