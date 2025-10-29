United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $119,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of URI opened at $877.20 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $955.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $817.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.United Rentals’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.47.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

