Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,079 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,801,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $128,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

