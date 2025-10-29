U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $193.9760 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.66 million during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 763 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $64,832.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,410.51. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $49,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,929.74. This represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $581,406. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 85.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

