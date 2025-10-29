iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $248.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.