Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 539.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,708 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

