Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Position Raised by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Booking were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $118,162,642.46. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 2.5%

BKNG opened at $5,120.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,417.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,382.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $6,363.00 to $6,743.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5,630.00 to $5,750.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,002.89.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

