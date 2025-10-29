Austin Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $219.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.04. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

