James Investment Research Inc. Invests $210,000 in Artivion, Inc. $AORT

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $801,164.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,084. This trade represents a 22.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,089,776.56. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 74,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artivion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.97.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -107.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

