Redwood Park Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Redwood Park Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

