Redwood Park Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

