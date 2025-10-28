Liberty Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,809 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $620,415,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 39.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,956,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,648,000 after buying an additional 1,126,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.61.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,140 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

