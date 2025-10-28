Clark Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after buying an additional 7,201,786 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,658,000 after buying an additional 3,755,090 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after buying an additional 3,701,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

