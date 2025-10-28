Clark Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.