Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 5.3% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $571.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.75. The company has a market cap of $516.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

