First National Trust Co Sells 885 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8%

Valero Energy stock opened at $174.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $178.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

