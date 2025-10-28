Clark Asset Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Clark Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 499,981 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,063,000 after purchasing an additional 243,360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $375.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $376.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

