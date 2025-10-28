International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $312.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.61.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

