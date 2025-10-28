ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 129.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,059.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $899.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,060.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

