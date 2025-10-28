Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $789.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $825.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

