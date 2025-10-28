Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

