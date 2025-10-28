Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 22,295 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AON were worth $34,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $336.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.12 and a 200-day moving average of $359.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

