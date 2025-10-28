Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,728 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $337.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $337.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.57. The company has a market cap of $562.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

