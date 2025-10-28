SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Stock Holdings Trimmed by Redwood Park Advisors LLC

Redwood Park Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

