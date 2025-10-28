Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 27,514 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMR

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 283,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 279,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 158,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

