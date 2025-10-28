Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 375.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 353.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of HSII stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $317.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $59.00 price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

