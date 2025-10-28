Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,903,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,836,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,321,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $92.08.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

