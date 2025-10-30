AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,009 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

