Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 154393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,000.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.