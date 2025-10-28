Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Shares Down 11% – What’s Next?

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 10,531,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,895,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.57 ($0.02).
The firm has a market cap of £6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.28.
About Hamak Gold
Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.
