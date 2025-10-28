AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 844712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $727.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 2.53.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.