Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 3630054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Canada raised Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price objective on Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$7.50 price objective on Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.17.

The company has a market cap of C$706.29 million, a P/E ratio of 335.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.12.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

