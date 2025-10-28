Short Interest in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Increases By 480.0%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:RCKTW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.