Short Interest in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Increases By 480.0%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1%
NASDAQ:RCKTW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
