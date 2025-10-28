Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.6667.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Limbach from $146.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 85.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 5.7% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 28.6% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 59.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 110.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.21. Limbach has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $154.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Limbach had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

