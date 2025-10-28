Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.6667.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Limbach from $146.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.
View Our Latest Report on Limbach
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach
Limbach Stock Performance
NASDAQ LMB opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.21. Limbach has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $154.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Limbach had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Limbach
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Does the Trump-Induced Quantum Stock Rally Have Legs?
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.