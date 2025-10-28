Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRI opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.01. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.74. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $149.47 and a twelve month high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 22.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

