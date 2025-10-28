Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.69 and last traded at $54.63, with a volume of 131043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.57.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

