Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Increases By 456.3%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,900 shares, a growth of 456.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Solid Power Stock Down 9.8%
NASDAQ SLDPW opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.84.
About Solid Power
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Power
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Does the Trump-Induced Quantum Stock Rally Have Legs?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.