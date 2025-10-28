Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Increases By 456.3%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,900 shares, a growth of 456.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solid Power Stock Down 9.8%

NASDAQ SLDPW opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Get Solid Power alerts:

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.